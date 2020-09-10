(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have urged youth to follow the path of Quaid-E-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in order to gain a respectful and dignified place of Pakistan among the comity of nations.

They expressed these views in their separate messages on 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-E-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which is observed on 11th September every year.

The Speaker said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader of the 20th century and a great supporter of freedom for the oppressed who brought the Muslims of the subcontinent together on a single platform and succeeded in gaining a separate homeland.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam wanted to establish a welfare state where every citizen has equal opportunities in education, health, development and justice.

He said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to make the country an Islamic welfare state that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled for and achieved.

He stressed upon the Government and the opposition parties to resolve their differences and unite at one page to make this country a prosperous and progressive nation.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to forge unity among our ranks, work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that we should focus on unity, faith and discipline in order to lead Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity.