Youth Urged To Play Role In Encouraging Women For Casting Votes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) District Election Commissioner Abdul Rauf Khan has urged the youth to support the efforts of the election commission to encourage women to take part in the electoral process which play a key role in shaping the future of a democratic country.

In this regard, he encouraged the youth to not only engage in the voting process themselves but also involve their mothers, sisters, and women from their communities in the electoral process.

He expressed these views during a voter awareness session at Government High school Panyala, where students were briefed on the voting process..

He said preparations for the upcoming elections were at the final stage, moving at full swing, including checking necessary measures at polling stations.

Since, he said, there was a significant number of registered young voters in the country, they should actively participate in ensuring transparent polling.

