Youth Urged To Play Their Active Role For Development Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Lawmaker, Mussarat Rafique while congratulating the nation on 73rd Independence Day on Saturday urged the youth to play their active role for development of the country.

Talking to APP here, she said our elders rendered supreme sacrifices for getting a separate homeland for muslims of sub-continent and it was our duty to leave a strong and prosperous Pakistan for our next generations.

She said our population mainly consisted of youth and they should play their role in progress and prosperity of the country.

She said Pakistan's enemies could only be defeated through forging unity in our ranks and files.

She said it was a right time to pledge on the Independence Day that would fulfill our responsibilities for taking our beloved homeland to the heights of progress and prosperity.

