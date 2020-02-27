Youth urged to rise for safeguarding ideological frontier of Pakistan

The military has the mandate to safeguard the geographical boundaries of Pakistan and youth as future of Pakistan have the obligation to protect its ideological peripheries, said General Officer Commanding (GOC) Hyderabad Major General Muhammad Kashif Azad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The military has the mandate to safeguard the geographical boundaries of Pakistan and youth as future of Pakistan have the obligation to protect its ideological peripheries, said General Officer Commanding (GOC) Hyderabad Major General Muhammad Kashif Azad.

He was delivering a motivational lecture on "The role of youth in nation building" organized by the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday in connection with tree plantation campaign under Prime Minister's Green Pakistan plantation drive.

The speakers and participants of the lecture also paid tributes to the valiant-Pakistan Air Force pilots for downing Indian trespassing plane the same day last year i.e. February 27, the university spokesman informed.

Pakistan's swift advancement on path of progress is persistently projecting positive image, the GOC Hyderabad said and added that not for nothing the world perception for Pakistan is changing for better.

He called upon the youth to pay full attention towards their education so that they could be able to meet the challenges of the modern world and play their pivotal role in bringing progress and prosperity in the country.

The GOC Hyderabad impressed upon youth to shun despondency, believe in action, stay disciplined, strive for self-improvement, embrace diversity, avoid incivility, adapt to change, work to serve not just to earn money, stop inclining to inferiority complex as nation members, dream big and take pride in who and what they were.

"We are proud to celebrate today the sacrifices made by valiant armed forces of Pakistan,Pakistan police, Pakistan Coast-guards and our civilian heroes", the GOC Hyderabad said and thanked the Vice Chancellor and his dedicated team for have taken efforts to put up an impressive show promoting national interest.

The Vice chancellor University of Sindh Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his welcome remarks said that youth power was a recognized force in the world. The youth were filled with tremendous energy and towering ambitions, he said and added, they could be motivated as both constructive and destructive force.

He said unfortunately a large number of those youth were without proper guidelines about their future.It was dangerous to allow them to remain so; as it might well increase their frustration which would result in chaos and disturbance, he said.

The Pakistan is that lucky country where youth pocket outnumbers every other population segment, he said and added that now it is necessary for us to impart them with necessary grooming and guidance. It becomes rather more significant in today's national context when Pakistan is faced with innumerable internal and external challenges", Dr. Burfat said.

He eulogized the endeavors of Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani, plantation Incharge Dr. Nabila Shah and their respective teams towards successful organization of the event.

Videos accentuating social sector sacrifices of Pakistan army; exceptional accomplishments of Pakistani youth in international arena in multiple spheres and sensitizing youth to care for climate, environment and mother earth were also intermittently screened.

The university student squads presented mimes underscoring odds and strains armed forces of Pakistan underwent with a view to impart nation calm and peaceful times to progress.

Earlier, the GOC Hyderabad accompanied by the Vice chancel University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani and Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali planted saplings at Sindh University pavilion premises under the slogan"Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan".