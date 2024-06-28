Youth Urged To Sensitize Public On Importance Of Road Safety
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
The speakers on Friday urged the youth to play their role in creating awareness on road safety as mortality rate due to traffic accidents was unacceptably high around the globe
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The speakers on Friday urged the youth to play their role in creating awareness on road safety as mortality rate due to traffic accidents was unacceptably high around the globe.
Speaking at a seminar on ‘Dare to Care: Enabling Youth as ambassadors of Road Safety’ at University of Central Punjab (UCP) here, they were of the view that road traffic accidents were the leading cause of death among the children and youth between the age 5 – 29, adding that 9 out of 10 deaths occurred in low and middle income countries.
The road safety awareness seminar was held by the Department of Civil Engineering UCP in collaboration with the NH&MP.
On the use of the Motorways, the Sector Commander M3 SSP Shehbaz Alam said that axle load must be maintained by the truckers on the motorways as the overload damaged the roads and caused great loss to the national economy. He stressed the need of wearing seat belts and observing right of way while travelling on the motorways.
He urged the students to avoid distraction while driving on the road, adding that mobile phone was the most lethal distraction which resulted in death and agony to the families.
Motivational Speaker and NH&MP Road Safety Ambassador Dr.
Niaz Malik, in his address to the students, shared his own story of personal loss and distress as he lost his legs in a road accident on the motorway due to negligence. He shared that he was a successful CEO in a leading mobile company but one minor mistake pushed him to a wheel-chair for the rest of his life, adding that he also lost a promising career.
Dr. Niaz Malik urged the students to play their role as the enterprising youth of the country to create awareness among the masses and abide by the traffic rules for a safe and healthy life.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Masroor Alam Kolachi said that the youth must channelise their energies and follow the traffic rules in order to be safe and successful, adding that a minor mistake may ruin the future.
He said moral and legal codes were necessary in life, adding that he NH&MP had introduced the minor punishment in case of violations but these may be avoided through strict adherence to the traffic laws.
He also urged the female attendees to play their role in making the male members of family more sensitive to the issue.
Dean Faculty of Engineering UCP Dr. Rizwan Shad and Dr. Kafeel Ahmed of Civil Engineering Department also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway
Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year1 minute ago
-
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-231 minute ago
-
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employment opportunities to ..5 minutes ago
-
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker5 minutes ago
-
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts5 minutes ago
-
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imports, address econom ..5 minutes ago
-
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers8 minutes ago
-
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway8 minutes ago
-
Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO8 minutes ago
-
EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC8 minutes ago
-
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab14 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq14 minutes ago