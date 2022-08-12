LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :A dream for separate home land for Muslims of the Sub-continet materialized due to charismatic and towering personality of Father of the nation, Quaid- i -Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Tehreek -e- Pakistan Worker Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry shed light on the personality of Quaid -i- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah while talking to APP here in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan which would be celebrated in a befitting manner on August 14.

Paying rich tributes to Quaid, he said that versatile and diversely gifted personality as of Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a beacon for centuries and all generations to come.

"Quaid was a dynamic leader and his great efforts lead to creation of a separate homeland for Muslims", he said.

He further said that Quaid- i -Azam left Congress party due its clear prejudices for Muslims, adding that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal met Quaid during a round table conference and he persuaded Muhammad Ali Jinnah to come back from England as Muslims of the Sub-continent needed leader like him.

Allama Iqbal had written many letters to Quaid-i-Azam on the matter and as a result in 1934 he came back and headed All India Muslim League.

"Quaid-i-Azam was a versatile personality, known as a fine orator, and a man of commitment. He always projected islam and vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal".

Tehreek -e- Pakiatan Worker Riaz A Chaudhary said that honesty, political acumen and hard work of Quaid made him hugely popular so much so that people of all segments used to listen to his speeches with deep interest.

Regarding role of youth in Pakistan movement, he said that young people played their significant role by utilizing the platform of Muslim Student Federation.

"Youngsters worked a lot under the leadership of Quaid in areas where Muslims were in minority".

Speaking about his role, he explained that he used to read out news of Tehreek-e-Pakistan to make people aware about the developments taking place on daily basis regarding the progress of the movement.

He highlighted that during partition women, children and men faced a lot of hardship, adding almost 3 million Muslims had sacrificed their lives for the creation of Pakistan.

About the historic announcement of creation of Pakistan on Radio Pakistan by Mustafa Ali Hamdani, he said that when people heard this announcement their feelings at that moment could not be summed up in words.

While giving his message in connection with the diamond jubilee of Pakistan, he stressed upon the need to follow the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in letter and spirit in order to acheive desired goals envisioned for our country by the great leader. \932