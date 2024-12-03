Youth urged to utilize energies, skills for society’s prosperity

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has urged youth to utilize their energies and skills for building a prosperous society.

In a message that featured guiding principles for the youth, the DPO said that youth were the pride of the nation and the architects of its future, so they need to be equipped with skills and quality education for achieving a prosperous society.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan urged the youth to stay away from drugs, saying , "Drugs destroy lives, so it is essential to avoid them and encourage your friends and family to stay away from this evil.

"

He also stressed the importance of using social media positively and safely, advising young people to protect their personal information and refrain from spreading rumors or misinformation.

He added, “education was the foundation of your personality and future success. You should focus on your education and acquire skills that will turn your dreams into reality."

Emphasizing respect for the law and societal responsibilities, DPO said, "respecting the law is the duty of every citizen, and it ensures the survival of the entire social system."

APP/slm