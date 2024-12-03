Youth Urged To Utilize Energies, Skills For Society’s Prosperity
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has urged youth to utilize their energies and skills for building a prosperous society.
In a message that featured guiding principles for the youth, the DPO said that youth were the pride of the nation and the architects of its future, so they need to be equipped with skills and quality education for achieving a prosperous society.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan urged the youth to stay away from drugs, saying , "Drugs destroy lives, so it is essential to avoid them and encourage your friends and family to stay away from this evil.
"
He also stressed the importance of using social media positively and safely, advising young people to protect their personal information and refrain from spreading rumors or misinformation.
He added, “education was the foundation of your personality and future success. You should focus on your education and acquire skills that will turn your dreams into reality."
Emphasizing respect for the law and societal responsibilities, DPO said, "respecting the law is the duty of every citizen, and it ensures the survival of the entire social system."
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 100,400 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven renting rules violations in search operations6 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Pakistan Blind Cricket team on winning T20 World Cup26 minutes ago
-
PTI trying to hoodwink masses through false narrative of bodies: Tarar36 minutes ago
-
AIOU provides free education to persons with disabilities: VC36 minutes ago
-
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, sovereignty38 minutes ago
-
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news43 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness against corruption46 minutes ago
-
DC chairs District Advisory Committee’s meeting56 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh56 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DPCC’s meeting1 hour ago
-
Ayaz felicitates National Blind Cricket Team on winning T20 World Cup1 hour ago