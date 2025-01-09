Youth urged to utilize RTI for development of climate change policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The youth can play a pivotal role in advocating evidence-based policy development to mitigate the impacts of climate change by leveraging the Right to Information (RTI).

This was highlighted by Farah Hamid Khan, Chief Information Commissioner of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), during the concluding ceremony of the Youth Climate education and Fellowship Program on Climate Governance.

The event, a collaborative initiative of Transparency International-Pakistan and the University of Peshawar, was held at the business Incubation Centre, University of Peshawar.

Addressing the participants, Farah Hamid Khan emphasized the significance of RTI in empowering students to access critical data on emissions, government spending, and environmental impacts, which could expose gaps in existing climate policies.

"RTI not only supports academic research but also strengthens transparent climate governance by holding governments and organizations accountable for their climate commitments," she remarked.

The ceremony was attended by Afrasyab Khattak, Chief of Environment and Climate Change at the P&D Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Dr Shakil Khan, Director of the Business Incubation Centre; Dr Bushra Khan, Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences, other faculty members, and students.

In her closing address, Farah Hamid reiterated the transformative potential of RTI in empowering citizens to contribute to effective climate governance and policy-making.