Youth urged to work for economic development of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday urged youth to focus on innovation and vocational education for the economic and social development of Balochistan.

Talking to a delegation of youth and elders of Chagai, he said Gwadar port had the potential to change the destiny of the province.

He emphasised the importance of skilled human capital and assured the delegation that their problems would be addressed.

In the meeting, issues related to the development of Balochistan and especially Chagai district were discussed.

Moreover, the chairman informed the delegation about the upcoming Golden Jubilee of the Senate and the role of the Upper House of the Parliament in solving the problems faced by the small provinces.

The participants expressed their commitment to work together for the development of Balochistan and the welfare of its people.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that skilled people played a pivotal role in achieving development goals.

There was no lack of talent among the youth of Balochistan and many projects were being in pipeline in the province, he added.

The delegation expressed gratitude for Sanjrani's efforts in developing Balochistan.