UrduPoint.com

Youth Urged To Work For Economic Development Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Youth urged to work for economic development of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday urged youth to focus on innovation and vocational education for the economic and social development of Balochistan.

Talking to a delegation of youth and elders of Chagai, he said Gwadar port had the potential to change the destiny of the province.

He emphasised the importance of skilled human capital and assured the delegation that their problems would be addressed.

In the meeting, issues related to the development of Balochistan and especially Chagai district were discussed.

Moreover, the chairman informed the delegation about the upcoming Golden Jubilee of the Senate and the role of the Upper House of the Parliament in solving the problems faced by the small provinces.

The participants expressed their commitment to work together for the development of Balochistan and the welfare of its people.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that skilled people played a pivotal role in achieving development goals.

There was no lack of talent among the youth of Balochistan and many projects were being in pipeline in the province, he added.

The delegation expressed gratitude for Sanjrani's efforts in developing Balochistan.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Education Parliament Gwadar Chagai Gold Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

12 minutes ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

12 minutes ago
 ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

42 minutes ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

42 minutes ago
 &#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture ..

&#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture of volunteerism at Sheikh Zay ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.