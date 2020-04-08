Youth who returns from Karachi recovers from coronavirus: DDHO

Deputy District Health Officer and focal person for coronavirus, Dr Irshad Ali Wednesday said the youth came from Karachi to Chakdara, Adenzai tehsil and was infected with coronavirus has been totally recovered and sent to home

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and focal person for coronavirus, Dr Irshad Ali Wednesday said the youth came from Karachi to Chakdara, Adenzai tehsil and was infected with coronavirus has been totally recovered and sent to home.

Giving further details, he said the laboratory results of all his close contacts were also negative.

He urged upon people not to pay heed to any rumour and follow prescribed code of conduct besides cooperating with government functionaries to contain spread of coronavirus.