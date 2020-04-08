UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Who Returns From Karachi Recovers From Coronavirus: DDHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:11 PM

Youth who returns from Karachi recovers from coronavirus: DDHO

Deputy District Health Officer and focal person for coronavirus, Dr Irshad Ali Wednesday said the youth came from Karachi to Chakdara, Adenzai tehsil and was infected with coronavirus has been totally recovered and sent to home

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and focal person for coronavirus, Dr Irshad Ali Wednesday said the youth came from Karachi to Chakdara, Adenzai tehsil and was infected with coronavirus has been totally recovered and sent to home.

Giving further details, he said the laboratory results of all his close contacts were also negative.

He urged upon people not to pay heed to any rumour and follow prescribed code of conduct besides cooperating with government functionaries to contain spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Karachi Adenzai All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreac ..

1 minute ago

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji

15 minutes ago

Rupee gains 15 paisas in interbank

15 minutes ago

DC for checking prices of edibles

15 minutes ago

'Abandoned' Italian hospital fears virus' march so ..

15 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 75 powe ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.