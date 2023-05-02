Youth, women harbinger of change: Maryam Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Vice President, Chief Coordinator of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that inclusion of youth and women in mainstream politics can bring about a revolution in the country.

Chairing a meeting reviewing PML-N youth, women wings Punjab membership campaign here on Tuesday, she said reposing confidence in the youth and giving a role in decision-making will secure their future, adding that the youth and women will have to make right political decisions for a better future.

Expressing satisfaction over pace of registration with the PML-N youth, women wings, Maryam thanked the youth and women for joining PML-N in huge numbers.

The meeting also reviewed the registration process through the QR code.

The Chief Organizer of PML-N said youth are the future leaders and PML-N will make them self-reliant, nation-builders.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that a nefarious foreign-funded campaign is being run to disillusion the youth, adding that the PML- N youth will foil this machination of spreading despondency among the youth.

"Inclusion of women in the political process will end exploitation", she said.

The PML-N Chief Coordinator admired spirit of the women workers and youth in the membership campaign, adding that youth and women represent the largest population of the country.

Acknowledging services of Hina Pervaiz Butt, Ashiq Hussain and Nosheen in the party's youth membership campaign, Maryam Nawaz hailed performance and spirit of the coordinators.