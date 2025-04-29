Open Menu

"Youth Women Open Court" Organized In Collaboration With SRSP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 11:30 AM

"Youth Women Open Court" organized in collaboration with SRSP

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The first "Youth Women Open Court" has been organized for young women at TMA Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram in collaboration with Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP).

The aim of the said court was to provide a platform to young students and young women where they could openly present their problems, suggestions and recommendations before the district administration and play an active role in decision-making at the local level.

The officers of the district administration, women teachers, students of various educational institutions, women volunteers, young women and women representatives of local organizations participated in the open court.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner appreciated the participation of women and said that the open court was a practical step towards raising the voice of women and resolving their problems.

The participants discussed important issues like women’s education, skill development, career counseling, sports facilities for women, positive activities, sports competitions, provision of transport to colleges and schools from remote areas, transparency and security in government jobs reserved for women, harassment of women teachers in private educational institutions and employment and skill opportunities for young women.

The deputy commissioner assured that all the issues would be given immediate attention and instructions were issued to the relevant departments to address the issues on the priority.

The deputy commissioner said in his address that young women were our bright future, adding development was not possible without increasing their education, capacity and confidence.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

12 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

12 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

12 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

12 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

12 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

12 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

12 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

12 hours ago
 Progress on development schemes reviewed

Progress on development schemes reviewed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan