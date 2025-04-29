"Youth Women Open Court" organized in collaboration with SRSP

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The first "Youth Women Open Court" has been organized for young women at TMA Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram in collaboration with Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP).

The aim of the said court was to provide a platform to young students and young women where they could openly present their problems, suggestions and recommendations before the district administration and play an active role in decision-making at the local level.

The officers of the district administration, women teachers, students of various educational institutions, women volunteers, young women and women representatives of local organizations participated in the open court.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner appreciated the participation of women and said that the open court was a practical step towards raising the voice of women and resolving their problems.

The participants discussed important issues like women’s education, skill development, career counseling, sports facilities for women, positive activities, sports competitions, provision of transport to colleges and schools from remote areas, transparency and security in government jobs reserved for women, harassment of women teachers in private educational institutions and employment and skill opportunities for young women.

The deputy commissioner assured that all the issues would be given immediate attention and instructions were issued to the relevant departments to address the issues on the priority.

The deputy commissioner said in his address that young women were our bright future, adding development was not possible without increasing their education, capacity and confidence.

