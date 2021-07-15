UrduPoint.com
Youth Wounded On Resisting Dacoity Bid

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Youth wounded on resisting dacoity bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :A youngster was shot injured for putting resistance in a dacoity bid here at Wasandaywali near Kot Dadan Mor in premises of Rohilanwali police station here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, Saleem Babar resident of Mouza Kachi Jae was returning home from Shujabad city on a motorcycle when two unidentified armed outlaws intercepted him.

The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and tried to snatch motorcycle from him.

Meanwhile, the criminals opened fire and injured Saleem Babar when he tried to resist the dacoity bid.

The police concerned reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital, however, all police check posts have been informed about the incident, A spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

