UrduPoint.com

Youth's Active Role To Highlight Climate Issues Is Need Of Time: Shaza Fatima

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Youth's active role to highlight climate issues is need of time: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday emphasised upon the dire need for an active role and involvement of the youth in the development and progress of the country.

She expressed these words in her meeting with the Coordinator of the German Society of International Cooperation Pakistan (GSICP), Mr. Christopher Wenzel.

Both SAPM and German Coordinator discussed in detail all matters related to the development and empowerment of youth and climate change by creating awareness about the issue.

SAPM at the outset briefed about the different initiatives being taken under the PM youth program including PM's National Innovation Award, PM youth business and agriculture loan scheme, PM Green youth movement, laptop scheme and sports initiatives for youth.

Both sides also discussed the way forward for further empowerment of youth and the establishment of a National Youth Council to provide a platform to the youth of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Sports Business Agriculture German Progress All

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of &#039;Silve ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of &#039;Silver Jubilee batch&#039; at UoS

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Council participates in &#039;ki ..

Sharjah Education Council participates in &#039;kindergarten conference 2&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

32 minutes ago
 DEWA first to implement SAP’s Audit Management S ..

DEWA first to implement SAP’s Audit Management System

32 minutes ago
 16th Al Dhafra Festival to launch tomorrow

16th Al Dhafra Festival to launch tomorrow

32 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.