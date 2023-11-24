Youths advised to stay away from drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A seminar was held to raise awareness about drug addiction here on Friday.

It was arranged in collaboration with the district administration and the anti-narcotics association. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Shahab Aslam was the chief guest. Psychologist Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, Assistant Director of Anti-Narcotics Force Salman Hundal, Dean Social Sciences Agricultural University Prof. Khalid Mushtaq, Chairman Sociology Department Dr. Izhar Ahmed Khan, General Secretary Anti-Narcotics Association Muhammad Anwar Khan and representatives of NGOs and students attended the seminar.

The additional deputy commissioner appreciated the ongoing activities of the Anjuman Anti-Narcotics.

He said that effective measures were also in progress to make government offices smoke-free.

Psychologist Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar advised youths to stay away from drugs and focus all attention on acquiring knowledge. The Assistant Director Anti-Narcotics Force informed the participants about the details of action against drug dealers while the general secretary informed the participants about its performance.