Youths Are Pakistan’s Key Asset For Progress, Says PA Speaker
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has emphasized that youths are Pakistan's valuable asset and they will play a pivotal role in the nation's progress and economic growth.
Addressing the 8th convocation of a private university in Lahore as the chief guest on Saturday, he advised the students to face the challenges of practical life with courage and determination and contribute to the country’s development.
The speaker expressed his pride in the achievements of young women, stating,“Our successful daughters are a source of pride for us and demonstrate that our society is moving towards positive change.” He also congratulated the successful students, their parents, faculty members, and the university administration, praising the institution for its distinguished position in the field of education.
Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted the revolutionary reforms in the education sector introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
He noted that the Punjab government is committed to providing quality education, distributing scholarships, and implementing vocational training programs to equip youth with essential skills.
The Speaker also stressed the importance of educational institutions in driving national progress through research and innovation, particularly in the fields of climate change and advanced technology. He assured that the Punjab government would extend full support to educational institutions in this regard. He acknowledged the efforts of parents and urged teachers to guide students in distinguishing between positive and negative influences. Additionally, he emphasized the need for universities to introduce modern language courses, including Chinese, alongside graduate programs. Nations can only progress on the foundation of education, research, and skills, and the Punjab government will provide all necessary support in this regard, he remarked.
Later, the Speaker distributed degrees to the graduating students, commending their achievements.
