Youths Arrested During Raid At Shisha House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The youths who were present in Zero Point Shisha House on Old Bara Road, a posh area of the town, were arrested by Town Police during a raid on Sunday.

Youths were busy smoking tobacco through hookah in Shisha House, Police officials said.

The Police disclosed that Hookahs, flavors and many smoking tools were also recovered from Shisha House. The youth and the cafe manager were arrested in Shisha Café with further investigation having been started by registering a case against all the arrested persons, the Police Official said.

