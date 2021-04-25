(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Body of a youth was found from a deserted place in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a man lying at a deserted place in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and took body into custody which was later on identified as 30-year-old Ali Sher son of Basharat resident of Chak No.206.

Further investigation was underway, said police.