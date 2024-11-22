Youth's Body Found
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Rescuer fished out the body of a youth from river near Headmarala power plant, after being informed by the locals.
Later, the deceased was identified as Ahmed (24). The police took the body into custody, registered a case and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 robbers given death for killing citizen3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post modernised to provide fast, affordable services: DG13 minutes ago
-
Bushra's allegations against Saudi Arabia nothing but failed attempt to save PTI's diminishing polit ..22 minutes ago
-
12 illegal fuel agencies, LPG shops sealed22 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrests street criminal, recovers stolen motorcycle, mobile phone and weapon22 minutes ago
-
Matric exam admission date extended by one week22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi launches housing scheme for Police welfare after 25 years23 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to eradicate terrorism: SCBA23 minutes ago
-
Over 300 farmers trained on techniques to enhance wheat production23 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony at Alhamra32 minutes ago
-
Smog: 128 vehicles impounded32 minutes ago
-
BISE relaxes minimum age limit for 9th grade exams33 minutes ago