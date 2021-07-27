FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Body of a youth was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of City Jaranwala police station, on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, some passersby witnessed dead body of a 25-year-old boy floating on surface of water near Jhall Bridge Jaranwala City and informed Rescue 1122.

The rescue teams fished out the body and handed it over to the area police which started investigation for his identification and search of his family.