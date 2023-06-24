FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The body of a youth was found from Jhang Branch Canal in the area of Millat Town police station, here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that some passersby spotted a body floating on surface of water in the canal early in the morning.

Divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was identified as Waqas (20).

It was handed over to the area police for further investigation, he added.