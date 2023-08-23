Open Menu

Youth's Body Found From Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Youth's body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A body of a youth was found from Rakh Branch canal in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 20-year-old youth floating on surface of water in the canal near Sikandar Pur bridge,Sahianwala and informed Rescue 1122.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

Later, the body was handed over to area police who started investigation for its identification, he added.

