Youth’s Body Found From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Youth’s body found from canal

A body of a youth was found from the Rakh Branch Canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A body of a youth was found from the Rakh Branch Canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that some passersby found the body of a 30-year-old man floating in the Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.

235-RB, Niamoana Sammundri Road, and informed them.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police who started an investigation for its identification, he added.

