Youth’s Body Found From Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Youth’s body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A body of a youth was found from the Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby found a body of a 25-year-old man on Checha Stop, Sammundri Road, in the Rakh Branch Canal which was closed due to annual cleanliness.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and handed over the body to police which started an investigation for its identification and family members, he added.

