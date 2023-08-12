FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A body of a youth was found from a drain in the area of Chak Jhumra police station on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that some passersby witnessed a body of a 25-year-old youth in the drain near Chak No.165-RB and informed the police. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation after dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem, he added.