(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The body of youth lying in the rainwater was recovered near Alipur road.

According to the Rescue 1122 Control Room, a police constable named Aqeel informed that a body of an unknown youth was lying in the rainwater on the road near a girls college Muzaffargarh.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital and also informed to police control.

Later, deceased was identified as Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, son of Abdul Rasheed resident of Qaim Wala town.

The cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

Police station Civil Lines has started the investigation into the incident.