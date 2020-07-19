Youth's Body Recovered From Canal
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A body of a youth was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Sitiana police station.
Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted a body floating in Gogera Branch Canal near Sitiana Bungalow and informed the area police.
The team escorted with Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot and fished out the body.
The body was identified as Hamza Asghar, resident of G-block, Gulistan Colony.
Further investigation was underway.