FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A body of a youth was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted a body floating in Gogera Branch Canal near Sitiana Bungalow and informed the area police.

The team escorted with Rescue-1122 divers reached the spot and fished out the body.

The body was identified as Hamza Asghar, resident of G-block, Gulistan Colony.

Further investigation was underway.