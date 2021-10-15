UrduPoint.com

Youth's Character Building Inevitable To Protect Against Moral Evils: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:16 PM

Youth's character building inevitable to protect against moral evils: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said in order to save the youth from the moral evils, it was inevitable to build their character in light of the golden principles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW)'s life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said in order to save the youth from the moral evils, it was inevitable to build their character in light of the golden principles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW)'s life.

The prime minister, in a meeting with renowned religious scholar Dr Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, said in today's age of internet and social media, the young generation was getting involved in the evils like sex crimes and drugs.

He said this year, the 12 Rabi-ul-Awal would be celebrated in the country with full religious zeal and zest.

He said while celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), full attention should be paid to educate young generation on the golden principles of state of Madinah and Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (SAW) laid the foundation of the state of Madinah on the principles of justice, welfare of the weaker segments of society and meritocracy.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) also paid special attention to the character building of the people, he added.

The prime minister said in order to achieve the objective of youth's character building, the government had set up Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority comprising renowned Muslim scholars on Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

"This authority will conduct research and tell the youth what were the factors which led the Muslims to rule over 150,000 square kilometers of land in a short span of thirteen years (623-636) overpowering the great Roman and Persian empires." Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet United Nations Drugs Social Media Young Gold Moral Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

AD&SJ visits central jail

AD&SJ visits central jail

38 seconds ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension schedule

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension schedule

39 seconds ago
 Drug peddler arrested; 2105 grams charras, 68 liqu ..

Drug peddler arrested; 2105 grams charras, 68 liquor bottles recovered

41 seconds ago
 Balochistan ministers discuss current political si ..

Balochistan ministers discuss current political situation in meeting

43 seconds ago
 Sierra Leone has celebrated its national day at Ex ..

Sierra Leone has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai

32 minutes ago
 Girlfriend of Jailed Saakashvili Says Ex-Georgian ..

Girlfriend of Jailed Saakashvili Says Ex-Georgian Leader Feels Bad But Has High ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.