ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said in order to save the youth from the moral evils, it was inevitable to build their character in light of the golden principles of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW)'s life.

The prime minister, in a meeting with renowned religious scholar Dr Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, said in today's age of internet and social media, the young generation was getting involved in the evils like sex crimes and drugs.

He said this year, the 12 Rabi-ul-Awal would be celebrated in the country with full religious zeal and zest.

He said while celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), full attention should be paid to educate young generation on the golden principles of state of Madinah and Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (SAW) laid the foundation of the state of Madinah on the principles of justice, welfare of the weaker segments of society and meritocracy.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) also paid special attention to the character building of the people, he added.

The prime minister said in order to achieve the objective of youth's character building, the government had set up Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority comprising renowned Muslim scholars on Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

"This authority will conduct research and tell the youth what were the factors which led the Muslims to rule over 150,000 square kilometers of land in a short span of thirteen years (623-636) overpowering the great Roman and Persian empires." Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was also present in the meeting.