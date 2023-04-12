Close
Youth's Dead Body Recovered From Maize Crop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Youth's dead body recovered from maize crop

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The dead body of a youngster recovered from maize crops at Chak No 573/E.B in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, Liaquat Ali, a resident of Chak No 479/E.B was working as a welder at Chak No 573/E.

B.

Two days ago, he went missing suddenly.

His parents approached the police to search for the missing youngster. On Wednesday, the dead body was recovered from a maize crop.

Police started an investigation into the mishap.

