Youth's Dead Body Recovered From Maize Crop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The dead body of a youngster recovered from maize crops at Chak No 573/E.B in tehsil Burewala.
According to police sources, Liaquat Ali, a resident of Chak No 479/E.B was working as a welder at Chak No 573/E.
B.
Two days ago, he went missing suddenly.
His parents approached the police to search for the missing youngster. On Wednesday, the dead body was recovered from a maize crop.
Police started an investigation into the mishap.