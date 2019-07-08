Growing importance of social media in people's daily routine has started to affect family lives which was inflicting social detachment especially in youth of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Growing importance of social media in people's daily routine has started to affect family lives which was inflicting social detachment especially in youth of the country.

Psychiatrists argue that excessive usage of smartphones distract parents from their kids that eventually lead towards the loss of connection between families affecting the cultural values of the society.

Renowned psychiatrist at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, Dr Rizwan Taj said the idea that smartphones made families feel disconnected among themselves was probably one of the biggest problems brought upon us by technology.

He said especially young parents were encountering that problem. "Social media addiction has failed some of the old parenting practices. Young generation's increasing dependency on technology has changed parent-kid relationship", he added.

Dr�Rizwan said it didn't mean that parenting had become meaningless, it only meant that young lot's parenting method were less meaning full.

He told young parents often came with the problem of their child being annoying, agitated, hyperactive and more competitive which could only be the result of less attention from parents to their kid.

Rabia Ali, young researcher from International Islamic University Islamabad in 2016 conducted a study on "Social Media and Youth in Pakistan; Social implications on Family Relations".

She said study aimed to find out how social networking sites were affecting family relationships in Pakistani society. "Our researched data showed that Social Networking Sites (SNS) were contributing in many positive ways yet negative effects cannot be ignored", she said.

She added that data showed that the excessive usage of SNS was alienating the youth and making them isolated creating gap between the family and youth.

"The youth in contemporary Pakistan are being detached from their families and friends as a result of excessive amount of time they spend online. Access to SNS has changed the way individuals interact with their families and share opinions", she added.