Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli has said that youths are our hope, future and asset which have potential to drag out Pakistan from the economic and other crises through positive approach.

Addressing the joint meeting of the FCCI Standing Committees on Anti-Narcotics and Art & Culture, he said that the current generation has ample resources and quality educational institutions.

He lamented, "Despite this edge, our society is degenerating." He was however optimistic that youth have courage and vision to overcome the daunting challenges through their commitment and zeal.

He admitted that being a senior citizen, the previous generation could not play its proactive role to mitigate the sufferings of the nation. “However, the current youth is our only hope”, he said and added that it has qualities of head and heart to put Pakistan once again on the road to progress and prosperity.

He appreciated the love and passion toward book reading among the youth and said that these healthy activities could save them from indulging in the menace of narcotics.

He said that despite being less educated, he emerged as a successful entrepreneur only because of his positive attitude.

He also assured cooperation for the promotion of book culture among the youth.

Earlier, Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak Convener of the two committees said that anti-narcotics and art & culture are closely related with each other.

He said, "We must keep the younger generation busy in healthy pursuits to save it from narcotics.

“ In this connection, the promotion of book culture is on top of his agenda; he said and added that two nation theory is still very much relevant and "we must understand it in its real perspective."

Madam Sadaf Naqvi, Head of urdu Department GC University underlined the role of writers and poets in promoting Pakistan resolution.

She said that the Muslim ruled the subcontinent for more than one thousand years but they could not establish quality education institutions.

She paid best tribute to Sir Syed Ahmad Khan who established a school in Aligarh which has now attained the status of university. He said that the graduates of Aligarh played a key role in the Pakistan movement.

Madam Durr-e-Sehwar highlighted the role of Muslim women in the Pakistan movement and urged upon the young girls to nurture their children equipped with high moral and ethical values being ablest mothers.

Mohammad Faisal explained his project to promote libraries while Ali Syedain said that he has involved youth in tree plantation which would not only give shade but also fruits to the people.

Later, Vice President Hajji Aslam Bhalli distributed books and gifts among the participants.

He also presented a certificate of participation to Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak for his participation in a "2-day Sufi conference" organized by the GC University.

A large number of male and female students taking part in productive activities were also present during this meeting.