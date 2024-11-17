Youths must enhance their intellectual abilities through modern technology: Qalandri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Patron of Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh Pakistan and renowned author, Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari, on Sunday underscored the significance of adapting to the rapidly advancing technological world. He emphasized that youths must enhance their intellectual abilities to reap the positive benefits of modern technology. Highlighting the value of scholarly and mystical writings, he stated that such works serve as pathways to a brighter future.

Addressing at a gathering organized by Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh near Masoo Bhurgri to commemorate the annual observance of Haji Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA), Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari reiterated the Quranic principle that Allah does not change the condition of a people unless they strive to change themselves.

He urged individuals to prioritize human welfare over mental unrest and materialistic pursuits.

Highlighting the issue of religious extremism and sectarianism, he said these phenomena lead to social challenges, whereas the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Sufism foster humanity and compassion.

He called for a deeper understanding of the works and biographies of Allah’s saints and Sufis, who have consistently advocated for love and empathy.

Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari further elaborated on the organization's focus on social education, academics, research, and the promotion of technology and reading culture.

"Through knowledge and practice, not only can we conquer the world, but we can also win hearts," he remarked. He emphasized humility as an essential human quality that requires conscious effort to cultivate and nurture.

He commended the efforts of thousands of young individuals associated with the organization who, despite living in the modern age, have chosen to renounce greed and materialism, embracing the recitation of Darood Sharif as a daily practice.

These youth, he noted, are navigating their lives successfully while keeping pace with modern advancements.

He called for broadening perspectives, avoiding shortcuts and unethical behavior, and advancing with perseverance to meet the challenges of the modern world.

The event also celebrated the launch of Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari's 30th book, "Khair Khuwahi Ji Khairat" (The Charity of Goodwill).

During the program, a collective prayer was offered for the recitation of 3.46 billion Darood Sharif, 500 Khatm-ul-Qurans, 35 Dalail-ul-Khairat, and 186,661 Surah Yaseens across Sindh.

The gathering attracted widespread participation from across the province, featuring a soul-stirring naat recitation by the renowned naat khawan, Ehtesham Afzal Qadri.

The program also included a bookstall showcasing Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari's