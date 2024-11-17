Open Menu

Youths Must Enhance Their Intellectual Abilities Through Modern Technology: Qalandri

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Youths must enhance their intellectual abilities through modern technology: Qalandri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Patron of Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh Pakistan and renowned author, Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari, on Sunday underscored the significance of adapting to the rapidly advancing technological world. He emphasized that youths must enhance their intellectual abilities to reap the positive benefits of modern technology. Highlighting the value of scholarly and mystical writings, he stated that such works serve as pathways to a brighter future.

Addressing at a gathering organized by Anjuman Ghulaman-e-Qalandar Welfare Sindh near Masoo Bhurgri to commemorate the annual observance of Haji Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA), Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari reiterated the Quranic principle that Allah does not change the condition of a people unless they strive to change themselves.

He urged individuals to prioritize human welfare over mental unrest and materialistic pursuits.

Highlighting the issue of religious extremism and sectarianism, he said these phenomena lead to social challenges, whereas the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Sufism foster humanity and compassion.

He called for a deeper understanding of the works and biographies of Allah’s saints and Sufis, who have consistently advocated for love and empathy.

Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari further elaborated on the organization's focus on social education, academics, research, and the promotion of technology and reading culture.

"Through knowledge and practice, not only can we conquer the world, but we can also win hearts," he remarked. He emphasized humility as an essential human quality that requires conscious effort to cultivate and nurture.

He commended the efforts of thousands of young individuals associated with the organization who, despite living in the modern age, have chosen to renounce greed and materialism, embracing the recitation of Darood Sharif as a daily practice.

These youth, he noted, are navigating their lives successfully while keeping pace with modern advancements.

He called for broadening perspectives, avoiding shortcuts and unethical behavior, and advancing with perseverance to meet the challenges of the modern world.

The event also celebrated the launch of Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari's 30th book, "Khair Khuwahi Ji Khairat" (The Charity of Goodwill).

During the program, a collective prayer was offered for the recitation of 3.46 billion Darood Sharif, 500 Khatm-ul-Qurans, 35 Dalail-ul-Khairat, and 186,661 Surah Yaseens across Sindh.

The gathering attracted widespread participation from across the province, featuring a soul-stirring naat recitation by the renowned naat khawan, Ehtesham Afzal Qadri.

The program also included a bookstall showcasing Syed Ghulam Haider Shah Qalandari's

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology Education Young Reading Lead Anjuman Sunday Prayer Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan