Youths' positive mindset crucial to deal with incidents like May 9, President ASA-CUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :In his special message to all the teachers by Professor Dr. Siraj Salam, the Central President of Academic Staff Association (ASA) of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), has said that the stability, peace and development of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan should be above all political affiliations.

He strongly condemned the tragic events of May 9 on behalf of all the students and faculty members of CUI.

President ASA while meeting with the university Professors said that the role of Professors in the development and stability of the country is very important and they should contribute to this regard.

He approved various positive activities on behalf of ASA for the mental development and intellectual development of the students.

The teachers were informed to work on training the students and nurture them with attitudes of patriotism, dignity of national institutions, importance of peace and tolerance in society. We all should stand for integrity and nation-building.

Moreover, he called political recruitment and the appointment of political Vice Chancellors/Rectors in the country's universities is the basis of all problems and emphasized on the supremacy of full merit.