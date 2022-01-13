UrduPoint.com

Chairperson Sarwar Foundation Begum Parveen Sarwar has said Pakistan was established in accordance with the dream of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and its future can be brightened only through proper grooming of the youth of the country

She was addressing a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here, organised jointly by the Unique Group of Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Thursday to discuss the thoughts and teachings of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

She said, "We are living in an independent country today because of philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and it is a responsibility of the youth now to take the country forward." Begum Parveen Sarwar, the wife of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, said that the programme organised by the Unique Group not only created passion among students to study Allama Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal but also realise their responsibilities towards their motherland.

Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that students must study the 'Khudi' (Self Ego) philosophy and other thoughts and teachings of Allama Iqbal.

Director Iqbal academy Dr Baseera Ambreen said that introducing the youth to the new generation would help them implement the 'Khudi' philosophy in their lives.

Famous singer Adeel Barki and poetess Saima Kamran also addressed the participants.

Administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex Anjum Waheed, Unique Institutions Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Admin Head Zunair Chaudhry, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riazul Haq, students and teachers also attended the event.

Awards and certificates were also given to contestants of Kalam-e-Iqbal singing competition.

