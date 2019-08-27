Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said here on Tuesday that over 65 per cent population of the country consisted of energetic youth, who could play a crucial role in economic development of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said here on Tuesday that over 65 per cent population of the country consisted of energetic youth, who could play a crucial role in economic development of Pakistan.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Pakistan in 2050', he said the government should use this precious asset for bringing about prosperity in the country. The event was organised by Pakistan Youth Community (PYC). President of the PYC, Ahmad Toor, and experts from different sectors also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI vice president said that providing opportunities to the youth would help them act as the driving force for economic progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He that migration rate of skilled manpower had gone up by over 60% since 1990, which was an alarming situation. He said that a developing country like Pakistan could not afford losing human resources at such a large scale.

He said that lack of resources, unemployment and growing population were some of the main reasons that were giving rise to brain drain in Pakistan.

He also called for strong industry-academia linkages saying that it would help produce suitable human resources for the industry. He urged the government to create new job opportunities in power, mining, manufacturing and services sectors. In agriculture, the focus should be on value addition chain, which could create more job opportunities in agro-based industries.