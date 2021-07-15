ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is endeavoring its best to ensure safe road environment in the city and involving youth especially students in its affairs to achieve disciplined traffic and equal implementation of law with zero tolerance against violation of rules.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman here on Thursday while addressing at the conclusion of road safety quiz competition arranged by ITP in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

IGP Islamabad attended the event as Chief Guest while Director General Safe City, SSP (Traffic), SP (Traffic), President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Senior Vice President ICCI Fatima Azeem, Vice President ICCI Abdul Rehman, teachers, heads of departments of various universities and students were also present on the occasion.

The quiz competition was participated by students of COMSATS University, Bahria University and Punjab Group of Colleges. The quiz competition had three stages and it continued for around one month.

During the first two stages, theory as well as practical tests regarding traffic rules and driving were conducted at ITP Headquarters in sector F-8. Out of 36 students, 12 qualified for the final stage and the formal ceremony was held at ICCI building in sector G-8.

On the occasion, SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said that ITP is not only ensuring implementation on traffic laws but also imparting education to various segments of society about rules. He said that young people are our real assets who should demonstrate responsible attitude during overall reforms process.

He said that ITP arranges volunteer and internship programs to educate students of educational institutions about traffic rules while special lectures are also held for students.

SSP (Traffic) said this quiz competition is also part of such education program of ITP as IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has specially directed to impart education about traffic laws along with ensuring implementation on traffic rules.

He said that all of us would have to act as a responsible citizen to make this city accident free and having safe road environment.

President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman towards effective policing. He said the crime rate has significantly reduced during his tenure while overall security situation also improved through efficient handling of safe city project and equipping it on modern lines.

Traffic accidents has also reduced in the city, he assured cooperation to ITP in efforts to improve traffic discipline.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that purpose of arranging this contest is to forge close links with students and promote friendly policing culture with them as they are our assets. For a bright and secure life, he also urged the students to keep doing hard work and get education with complete devotion besides cooperation with police to make this society as 'exemplary' for others.

He also urged the students to remain away from the menace of drug and use their all energies for bright future of country. He said that use of drug leads towards destruction and collective efforts are needed to make society free from this menace.

Islamabad police chief said that enhanced cooperation between police and public is crucial for effective policing and ITP will welcome suggestions from citizens to bring improvement in traffic affairs in the city.

The diplomats or representatives of 170 countries are residing in Islamabad who quote us in various matters. He said that disciplined traffic system reflects the discipline in society and ITP will along with community would ensure it.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman distributed prizes among those students who got distinction in this competition and also teachers of educational institutions.

He thanked the office bearers of ICCI and appreciated police officials for arranging the event.