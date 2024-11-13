Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Wednesday emphasized the critical role of youth engagement in the agricultural sector, particularly in innovative practices and sustainable growth initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Wednesday emphasized the critical role of youth engagement in the agricultural sector, particularly in innovative practices and sustainable growth initiatives.

Addressing the "Baraka Pakistan Olive Summit 2024: Paving the Way for a Safe, Sustainable, and Export-Ready Olive Sector in Pakistan"here at a local hotel, Mashhood underscored the potential of Pakistan’s olive sector to generate economic opportunities and foster rural development.

Rana said that the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was advancing towards the path of development and growth in the exports of textiles and Information technology, increase in the stock exchange index, and growth in other sectors reflected the result-oriented policies of the government.

Mashhood urged the need to export Olives instead of import and assured that govt would provide all kinds of support in this regard.

He said that PMYP in collaboration with the National Vocational and Training Commission(NAVTCC) and Techincal Education and Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) had started the various latest training programmes with the help of China to excel youth in diverse fields including the agriculture sector.

"Our collaborative efforts will pave the way for a skilled workforce equipped to drive innovation and productivity," he affirmed.

Mashood said that Pakistan’s economic condition had been strengthened at the global level and various countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and others agreed to become partners with Pakistan in different sectors to boost economic growth.

The Al Baraka Pakistan Olive Summit 2024 brought together key national and international experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to advance Pakistan’s olive industry.

The summit emphasized Pakistan’s potential to emerge as a significant player in the global olive market.

The event was inaugurated by Rana Awais Khan, Chairman of the National Alliance for Safe Food, who underscored the importance of a robust, sustainable, and export-ready olive sector for Pakistan.

Expressing gratitude to Al Baraka Bank Pakistan for its sponsorship, he highlighted the summit's focus on fostering collaboration among farmers, industry experts and policymakers.

“This summit is a testament to our commitment to transforming Pakistan’s olive sector by empowering local farmers, enhancing rural economies, and creating an international presence for Pakistani olive products,” he stated.

Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan, delivered a keynote address highlighting Al Baraka’s dedication to supporting Pakistan’s agricultural sector, especially through sustainable olive cultivation.

The Al Baraka Pakistan Olive Summit 2024 marks a significant milestone in the journey to establish Pakistan as a hub for quality olive production.

With strategic investment, international partnerships, and a focus on sustainable practices, Pakistan’s olive industry is poised to not only meet domestic demand but also contribute significantly to global markets.