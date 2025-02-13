PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Youth play a crucial role in the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they are empowered by the Right to Information Act (RTI) to monitor public institutions and ensure transparency in governance, said Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director Communication of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC).

Addressing a group of selected youth under the ‘Youth Leadership Programitmentm’, organized by the non-governmental organization CGPA here, he said that by utilizing RTI, young individuals could obtain authentic information from government bodies, thereby increasing accountability in public offices.

Jahan explained the procedure for filing RTI requests and encouraged the youth to actively use this tool, particularly in matters of public interest.

“The more RTI requests you file, the greater the pressure on public office-holders to uphold merit and fairness in governance,” he stated.

He emphasized that RTI can be instrumental in ensuring transparency in job recruitment, allocation of public funds, and distribution of public resources.

He urged the participants to utilize this legal framework to promote accountability and good governance in the province.

APP/adi