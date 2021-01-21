Youths to be recruited in Forest Force soon: Senior Minister

Senior Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon has said that forest force was being formed in six to seven months under which four to five thousand youths would be recruited

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon has said that forest force was being formed in six to seven months under which four to five thousand youths would be recruited.

He informed that FC would return once the new force was formed.

Talking to media, he said that we did not bring FC, it was PPP that was making the most noise. He said that one hundred and sixty personnel of FC were already deployed in Diamer and Jaglot Sai. He said that troops would be deployed in the forests and the FC would be present in these forests for six to seven months, after which a separate force would be formed here to protect the forests.

"As soon as the force was formed the chapter of FC would come to an end, adding that unemployed youth would be recruited at the community level in the forest force.

He said that if 5,000 youths were recruited, it would help in eliminating unemployment.

He said that the purpose of creating forest force was to feed the unemployed youth. He said that protection of forests was our main objective and no stone would be left unturned for the protection of forests and wildlife.

He said that we would protect the forests with the help of the people of the region because sustainable development without protection of forests was impossible.

He said that construction of new power plants was being started to curb the relentless deforestation.

He said that one of the major causes of deforestation was load shedding, adding that due to unavailability of electricity people in the area were forced to cut down forests to keep their homes warm. He further stated that when there was an abundance of electricity, deforestation would also stop.