UrduPoint.com

YouTube In India Bans Short Film Highlighting HR Abuses In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 09:57 PM

YouTube in India bans short film highlighting HR abuses in IIOJK

Keeping up its practice of gagging freedom of expression, the Indian government has persuaded YouTube to ban a nine-plus minute short film "Anthem for Kashmir" in India which highlighted the enforced disappearances and fake encounters in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Keeping up its practice of gagging freedom of expression, the Indian government has persuaded YouTube to ban a nine-plus minute short film "Anthem for Kashmir" in India which highlighted the enforced disappearances and fake encounters in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A product of award-winning documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and Sandeep Ravindranath, and Carnatic singer T.M. Krishna, the short film was released on May 12. It coincided with the 1,000 days of the abrogation of Article 370 on May 1, which revoked the special status of the occupied territory.

However, following the legal complaint by the Government of India, the video streaming platform has geo-blocked the short film for the viewers in India.

A letter from YouTube Legal Support Team sent to Sandeep Ravindranath said they have received a notice from the Indian government seeking blocking of the video. Expressing their inability to share the communication from the Indian government, the YouTube letter said this was since the notice itself is confidential.

Talking to the Indian media, Sandeep said that he found it ironical that a "nuclear-armed state is ruffed by a few minutes of video clips and the power of the pen There is a pattern in the recent government crackdown on media persons, intellectuals and social activists. The underlying objective is to silence voices that question its unilateral discourses on key issues pertaining to politics, policy-making, governance and essentially the structure and ethics of the state.

" He said the clampdown in Kashmir in the aftermath of August 5, 2019 had motivated him to chronicle the human rights violations in the valley.

Sandeep Ravindranath said the aim, and the motivation were to also try and portray the truth of today's Kashmir.

The Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), Kerala Region has condemned the ban on short film.

"The film opens a window into the real status of Kashmir. The film portrays the silent cries of Kashmir's border villages where the Armed Forces Special Powers Act is in force," FFSI President Chelavoor Venu was quoted as saying by an Indian newspaper.

The short film has visual references on forced disappearances and military oppression and is accompanied by a Tamil protest rock track.

Through the short film, the filmmaker tried to contradict the popularity of the movies like The Kashmir Files, which had been widely criticized for trying to villainise Muslims in the IIOJK.

"I have Kashmiri friends, it was a hard time. I was not able to get in touch with them as communication was affected at the time. More than that, even if I did not have Kashmiri friendds. It is about a people struggling," he added. He said the filming was not easy, given the situation (restrictions) in the Valley and the pandemic.

Related Topics

India Protest Film And Movies Jammu Turkish Lira May August Border 2019 YouTube Muslim Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

Flood situation to be controlled in effective way ..

Flood situation to be controlled in effective way across province: Farah Azeem

43 seconds ago
 FIA apprehends accused involved in fraud, money la ..

FIA apprehends accused involved in fraud, money laundering

46 seconds ago
 Police held 18 drug peddlers; recover 7 kg Marijua ..

Police held 18 drug peddlers; recover 7 kg Marijuana

47 seconds ago
 42 shopkeepers booked over decanting gas

42 shopkeepers booked over decanting gas

49 seconds ago
 AIOU uploads tutors list on CMS

AIOU uploads tutors list on CMS

4 minutes ago
 South Asia needs holistic response to NTSC like cl ..

South Asia needs holistic response to NTSC like climate change: Experts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.