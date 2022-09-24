YPCP to celebrate World Pharmacy Day on Sept 25 (Sunday)

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Young Pharmacists Community Pakistan (YPCP) would celebrate World Pharmacy Day on September 25 to highlight the role of medicines in saving precious human lives.

Provincial president YPCP Waqas Ahmad said on Saturday that a function in this connection would be held here at a local hotel that would be addressed by chief guest KP Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra besides other including MPA Fazle Elahi, MPA Shagufta Malik, MPA Malik Wajid Ullah Khan, Additional Secretary Health and Establishments Fayaz Sherpao, DG Drug Control And Pharmacy Services Dr Abbas Khan.