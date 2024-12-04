YPF Committed To Uniting Young Policymakers Across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Secretary General Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani expressed gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah for their exceptional hospitality and meaningful engagements
In a tweet on Wednesday, Raisani said that the YPF is dedicated to uniting young policymakers across the country to facilitate effective and people-centric legislation.
Highlighting challenges to democracy, he emphasized that the forum is actively combating fake news and misinformation, which pose significant threats to democratic systems.
"We are committed to safeguarding democracy and its institutions while empowering the next generation to build a better and progressive Pakistan," Raisani added.
He added that the forum provides a vital platform for young leaders, not only to come together but also to mobilize for positive change.
