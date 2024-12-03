Open Menu

YPF Delegation Meets Sindh CM To Discuss Youth Welfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:05 PM

YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare

A delegation from the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), led by President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, met with Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss coordination among legislative bodies, youth welfare, and the role of Young Parliamentarians in addressing issues like political polarization, populism, and fake news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), led by President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, met with Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss coordination among legislative bodies, youth welfare, and the role of Young Parliamentarians in addressing issues like political polarization, populism, and fake news.

Sindh Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the YPF delegation and lauded YPF's for safeguarding the youth rights and ensuring their welfare, saying that the Sindh Government has become the 1st province in Asia to rebuild houses for flood affected people. Sindh has taken the lead for constructing the longest bridge, almost 32 km long, in Aisa. He apprised the YPF delegation about Sindh Government’s commitment for provision of free medical facilities across the province and especially in the far-flung areas.

He underscored the significance of youth as a substantial part of Pakistan’s population and their vital role in national progress. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between Federal and provincial legislatures to address shared challenges. He termed the establishment of YPF in the Sindh Provincial Assembly as a commendable step towards empowering young political leaders.

Furthermore, he stressed that close coordination between federal and provincial governments is essential for sustainable development.

YPF will continue to play a key role in addressing youth issues and ensuring their welfare. He also reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to focusing on youth education and training, providing essential healthcare facilities, and delivering basic services to the public.

YPF President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar praised the Chief Minister for his hospitality and support. She said that YPF has been a crucial platform dedicated to addressing youth issues and creating awareness.

MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar said, “Youth are the backbone of any nation and a valuable asset for Pakistan’s bright future.” in addition, she emphasized the importance of guiding and training youth in the right direction for national development.

She reiterated YPF’s commitment to tackling polarization, combating fake news, and empowering youth through awareness campaigns. She added that seminars and discussions are pivotal in fostering youth awareness and eliminating societal polarization.

Furthermore, she called for collective efforts to counter the menace of fake news and misinformation. She stressed on enhancing collaboration between federal and provincial legislatures to promote legislative harmony. The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding of the need for youth empowerment, improved legislative coordination, and collective efforts for the nation’s development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Education Flood Provincial Assembly Young Progress Lead Murad Ali Shah From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

46 seconds ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..

47 seconds ago
 ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

48 seconds ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

50 seconds ago
 Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard co ..

Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Min ..

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham

5 minutes ago
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special packag ..

CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves special package for security personnel marty ..

5 minutes ago
 7th Convocation of SBBMU to held in Dec 7

7th Convocation of SBBMU to held in Dec 7

5 minutes ago
 Gazans walk miles for bread and flour amid war sho ..

Gazans walk miles for bread and flour amid war shortages

5 minutes ago
 Announcement for LLB 5-Year program applicants at ..

Announcement for LLB 5-Year program applicants at UoT

5 minutes ago
 Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must b ..

Those who violated law during Nov 24 sit-in must be punished: PM

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe ..

Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan