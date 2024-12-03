YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), led by President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, MNA, met with Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss coordination among legislative bodies, youth welfare, and the role of Young Parliamentarians in addressing issues like political polarization, populism, and fake news.

Sindh Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the YPF delegation and lauded YPF's for safeguarding the youth rights and ensuring their welfare, saying that the Sindh Government has become the 1st province in Asia to rebuild houses for flood affected people. Sindh has taken the lead for constructing the longest bridge, almost 32 km long, in Aisa. He apprised the YPF delegation about Sindh Government’s commitment for provision of free medical facilities across the province and especially in the far-flung areas.

He underscored the significance of youth as a substantial part of Pakistan’s population and their vital role in national progress. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between Federal and provincial legislatures to address shared challenges. He termed the establishment of YPF in the Sindh Provincial Assembly as a commendable step towards empowering young political leaders.

Furthermore, he stressed that close coordination between federal and provincial governments is essential for sustainable development.

YPF will continue to play a key role in addressing youth issues and ensuring their welfare. He also reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to focusing on youth education and training, providing essential healthcare facilities, and delivering basic services to the public.

YPF President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar praised the Chief Minister for his hospitality and support. She said that YPF has been a crucial platform dedicated to addressing youth issues and creating awareness.

MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar said, “Youth are the backbone of any nation and a valuable asset for Pakistan’s bright future.” in addition, she emphasized the importance of guiding and training youth in the right direction for national development.

She reiterated YPF’s commitment to tackling polarization, combating fake news, and empowering youth through awareness campaigns. She added that seminars and discussions are pivotal in fostering youth awareness and eliminating societal polarization.

Furthermore, she called for collective efforts to counter the menace of fake news and misinformation. She stressed on enhancing collaboration between federal and provincial legislatures to promote legislative harmony. The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding of the need for youth empowerment, improved legislative coordination, and collective efforts for the nation’s development and prosperity.