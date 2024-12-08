Open Menu

YPF Delegation To Visit KP Assembly To Establish YPF Chapter

YPF delegation to visit KP assembly to establish YPF chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) ***Curtain Raiser***

Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) delegation, following successful visits to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Sindh Assemblies, will visit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly for a two-day mission from Monday to Tuesday, December 9-10, 2024.

The delegation, headed by MNA and YPF President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, aims to establish a YPF chapter in the KP Assembly, focusing on youth empowerment and capacity-building for young provincial legislators. It will include Members of the National Assembly and officials from the National Assembly Secretariat.

During its visit, the delegation will engage in discussions with the Speaker of the KP Assembly, the Chief Minister, and the Governor of KP. These discussions will primarily address crucial issues such as countering terrorism and enhancing the security framework of the province, as well as tackling the challenges posed by climate change through sustainable development initiatives.

A key focus will be on empowering youth, exploring strategies to provide young people with the necessary skills and opportunities to actively participate in governance and societal development.

The delegation will also emphasize the importance of integrating young parliamentarians into legislative processes, ensuring their meaningful contributions towards addressing national challenges. In addition, the delegation will work to enhance the legislative capacity of young provincial lawmakers, enabling them to effectively participate in collective-decision making.

As part of the visit, the delegation will also tour the KP Assembly Hall and receive a comprehensive briefing on its history. The establishment of a YPF chapter in the KP Assembly is expected to further strengthen the network of young legislators across Pakistan, allowing them to play an active role in governance and contribute to the solution of critical issues facing the country.

More Stories From Pakistan