YPF Delegation Urges Dialogue, Democratic Strengthening In Talks With CM Gandapur
A Young Parliamentary Forum (YPF) delegation led by President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar met Chief Minister Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur, in Peshawar and stressed the need to strengthen democracy and resolve issues through dialogue
Talking to CM Nosheen stressed the importance of youth empowerment, particularly through entrepreneurship, to benefit the young people of KP. Additionally, she suggested girls' education be a top priority, calling for greater focus on improving the literacy rates for girls in the province.
Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar also underlined the importance of women's empowerment, calling for measures to improve the status of women.
She reiterated that Pakistan's interests must come first, emphasizing that the country's existence is paramount for the prosperity of its people.
She affirmed affirmed that national unity and progress should be the shared goal of all the stakeholders.
Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar appreciated the KP government's efforts in governance and reiterated the need for further improvement, especially in the area of girls' education. YPF expressed its support for peace talks and emphasized the need for greater connectivity and collaboration between all provinces and the Federal government to ensure a progressive future for Pakistan.
During the meeting, CM KP pointed out KP's untapped potential, noting that each region has unique strengths, and the government is working on devolving powers to regional levels. He highlighted KP as a tourism hub and mentioned that the provincial government is actively seeking new tourist spots to boost the sector.
He stated that the government is working on improving basic health units and Rural Health Centers (RHCS) to ensure better healthcare delivery. KP's potential in hydropower was another focal point. The CM explained that the provincial government is working on establishing its own energy company and transmission systems.
KP's mining sector was highlighted as another area of great potential, and the CM reiterated the government's commitment to merit-based development. He concluded by emphasizing the importance of democracy, stating that political parties must come together to resolve issues through dialogue and work for a progressive Pakistan.
