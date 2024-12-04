Open Menu

YPF Expands With Launch Of Sindh Assembly Chapter

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM

The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the federal parliament achieved a major milestone on Wednesday with the launch of a YPF branch in the Sindh Assembly

This development follows the vision of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to establish provincial YPF chapters across the country.

A 17-member, all-party YPF delegation, led by YPF President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, visited Karachi for two days to facilitate the initiative.

During their visit, the delegation held in-depth discussions with key figures including Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Shah, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, and young members of the provincial Assembly.

The Sindh leadership lauded the initiative, highlighting its potential to unite parliamentarians across political lines and promote youth empowerment.

In his meeting with the delegation, Speaker Awais Shah endorsed the federal model and revealed the creation of a YPF chapter in the Sindh Assembly. This was formalized through a notification from the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, designating all MPAs under the age of 45 at the time of their election as members of the provincial Assembly YPF.

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President YPF, welcomed the move and congratulated Sindh Speaker for his foresight. She announced reaching out to the remaining provincial legislatures for similar action.

So far Sindh Assembly and AJK Assembly have established their respective YPF Chapters. Once remaining assemblies follow suit, MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar announced holding a National convention of YPF to chalk out joint strategy for the promotion and progress of the youth of the country.

