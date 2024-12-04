YPF Expands With Launch Of Sindh Assembly Chapter
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM
The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the federal parliament achieved a major milestone on Wednesday with the launch of a YPF branch in the Sindh Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the Federal parliament achieved a major milestone on Wednesday with the launch of a YPF branch in the Sindh Assembly.
This development follows the vision of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to establish provincial YPF chapters across the country.
A 17-member, all-party YPF delegation, led by YPF President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, visited Karachi for two days to facilitate the initiative.
During their visit, the delegation held in-depth discussions with key figures including Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Shah, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, and young members of the provincial Assembly.
The Sindh leadership lauded the initiative, highlighting its potential to unite parliamentarians across political lines and promote youth empowerment.
In his meeting with the delegation, Speaker Awais Shah endorsed the federal model and revealed the creation of a YPF chapter in the Sindh Assembly. This was formalized through a notification from the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, designating all MPAs under the age of 45 at the time of their election as members of the provincial Assembly YPF.
Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President YPF, welcomed the move and congratulated Sindh Speaker for his foresight. She announced reaching out to the remaining provincial legislatures for similar action.
So far Sindh Assembly and AJK Assembly have established their respective YPF Chapters. Once remaining assemblies follow suit, MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar announced holding a National convention of YPF to chalk out joint strategy for the promotion and progress of the youth of the country.
APP/zah-szm
Recent Stories
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Youth killed over old rivalry
FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats
British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters
Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM
Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families
11 injured in roof collapse
KU Academic Council approves launching 4-year degree program in AI
Evenepoel says 'long journey' ahead after postal van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik19 seconds ago
-
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed22 seconds ago
-
Youth killed over old rivalry23 seconds ago
-
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters15 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to provide health insurance to judges, their families15 minutes ago
-
11 injured in roof collapse19 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony hosted for DPO Dera19 minutes ago
-
Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence19 minutes ago
-
Senior psychologist calls for action against Gender-Based Violence in Sindh35 minutes ago
-
RWN organizes national conference on FoRB35 minutes ago
-
Smog prevention: 2 cases registered, 32 warnings issued in last 24 hours35 minutes ago
-
BISP discusses modalities to launch pilot project of skill training29 minutes ago