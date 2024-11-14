YPF President Congratulates Speaker AJK For Establishing YPF Chapter
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, on Thursday congratulated Ch. Latif Akbar, Speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly, for his key role in establishing the YPF chapter in AJ&K.
This initiative aims to empower young legislators, foster dialogue, and promote active participation in democratic processes across the region, she said in a statement.
President YPF expressed her gratitude, saying, “The creation of the Young Parliamentarians Forum in the AJ&K Legislative Assembly marks a significant milestone in empowering the future generation of leaders. I commend the visionary leadership of Ch Latif Akbar for recognizing the value of including young parliamentarians in the legislative process.
”
This chapter will not only strengthen the voice of the youth but also ensure their engagement in shaping policies that address the needs of our future generations.”
The formation of the YPF Chapter in AJ&K is aligned with YPF’s mission to nurture young leaders, encourage cross-party collaboration, and provide a platform for innovative policymaking. By bringing together young lawmakers from diverse backgrounds, YPF seeks to address pressing social, economic, and political challenges through fresh perspectives and inclusive dialogue.
