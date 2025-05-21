YPO Appreciates Turkiye Support For Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Regional Director of Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools Multan Region Huseyin Can Coskun said on Wednesday that the Republic of Turkiye and Pakistan shared a deep and enduring friendship often referred to as "brothers," due to their common religious, cultural, and historical ties.
“We are like two souls in one body,” he remarked. This connection extends beyond diplomacy, encompassing educational and cultural exchanges, economic collaboration, and military partnership. He added that Türkiye's strong support for Pakistan during recent tensions with India was acknowledged globally.
He expressed these views during a special appreciation ceremony organised by the Young Pakistanis Organisation (YPO) at Pak-Turk Maarif International School in Multan. The event was held in the spirit of Thanksgiving Day.
Representing the people and civil society of Multan, YPO President Naeem Iqbal Naeem presented traditional Multani Ajrak, flower bouquets, and gifts to Turkish delegates. The ceremony was attended by renowned educationist Prof. Dr. Riaz Hussain, Principal Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Iqbal, Vice Principal Muhammad Musab.
Naeem Iqbal Naeem expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government of the Republic of Turkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish people for standing firmly with Pakistan in times of need. He noted both nations have consistently supported each other during natural disasters and regional challenges. Turkiye’s recognition of Pakistan’s sovereignty shortly after its independence and its historical support during the Pakistan Movement remain significant.
Principal Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Iqbal highlighted that the shared Islamic heritage and cultural affinity were the foundation of this friendship. Vice Principal Muhammad Musab emphasized the strengthening of economic ties, noting that Turkiye serves as a development model for Pakistan. He added that Turkiye is also promoting higher education in Pakistan through the Pak-Turk Maarif school and college network, helping youth access modern education locally and abroad.
Prof. Dr. Riaz Hussain said Pakistan’s recent diplomatic and defense success during the tensions with India was achieved with the support of true friends like China and Turkiye. “Pakistanis will never forget this support,” he added.
