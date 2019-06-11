YPO hails easy loan facility for unemployed youth

(@imziishan)

Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) hailed the government for earmarking Rs 100 billion in the federal budget for provision of easy loans to unemployed youth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) hailed the government for earmarking Rs 100 billion in the Federal budget for provision of easy loans to unemployed youth.

Talking to APP, Chairman YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem appreciated the budget 2019-20 and stated that it focused on youth.

He stated that easy loans would surely help unemployed youth to run their businesses.

He observed that youth were asset of the country and they would contribute their role in the development of the country. The provision of loans would also help boost economic activities across the country, he added.