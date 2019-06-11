UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YPO Hails Easy Loan Facility For Unemployed Youth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:43 PM

YPO hails easy loan facility for unemployed youth

Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) hailed the government for earmarking Rs 100 billion in the federal budget for provision of easy loans to unemployed youth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) hailed the government for earmarking Rs 100 billion in the Federal budget for provision of easy loans to unemployed youth.

Talking to APP, Chairman YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem appreciated the budget 2019-20 and stated that it focused on youth.

He stated that easy loans would surely help unemployed youth to run their businesses.

He observed that youth were asset of the country and they would contribute their role in the development of the country. The provision of loans would also help boost economic activities across the country, he added.

Related Topics

Budget Young Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

18 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

18 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

24 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

24 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.