YPO to arrange Independence Day ceremonies from Aug 11 to 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization will arrange a series of ceremonies from August 11 to 17 in different parts of the city, in connection with the country's 75 years of Independence.

The ceremonies would be marked in collaboration with Pakistan Idealogical Forum, Rotary Club and Unity Lions Club. The title of ceremonies is "Salam Pakistan", said Chairman YPO Naeem Iqbal Naeem in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that the basic aim of organizing the events was to create awareness among the young generation about the bravery and commitment by heroes of Pakistan Movement.

He lamented that a conspiracy was being hatched to create distance between armed forces and masses.

He, however, hoped that masses would foil conspiracies of the enemies.

The ceremonies will be held on daily basis at various places in the city, including Ujala Free school Qasim Bela, Government Pilot Secondary School, Government Special education School I-Block, Emirats School, Residence of Professor Hameed Raza Siddique, Chaudhary Brother Textile Mills, Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Centre and Superior College Multan.

The students will present national anthems, participate in declamation contest and appear in many other events.